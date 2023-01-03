Santos sponged off teenage boyfriend, stole phone

Later today, George Santos will be sworn in as the first openly gay Republican in the US Congress. Despite revelations from a former teenage boyfriend that the Trump-loving liar sponged off him during their relationship and stole his phone.

After an inquiry by the New York Times exposed George Santos as a pathological liar who invented his entire work and life history, he admitted in recent days to ’embellishing’ his resume and a ‘poor choice of words’.

Ritchie Torres, Democratic congressman for New York, summed up the Republican politician’s lies.

“George Santos pretended to be a gay Afro-Latino Ukrainian Brazilian Catholic Jew whose mother died on 9/11, whose ancestors survived the Holocaust, whose employees died in the Pulse club mass shooting, and whose net worth rose by millions overnight.”

George Santos pretended to be a gay Afro-Latino Ukrainian Brazilian Catholic Jew whose mother died on 9/11, whose ancestors survived the Holocaust, whose employees died in the Pulse club mass shooting, and whose net worth rose by millions overnight. Am I missing anything? — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) December 29, 2022

Never went to work

A former teenage boyfriend told the New York Times he had a relationship with then-26-year-old Santos when he was 18.

Pedro Vilarva said that he paid most of the bills. Santos claimed to work for Citigroup but never went to work.

“He used to say he would get money from Citigroup; he was an investor. One day it’s one thing; one day, it’s another thing. He never ever actually went to work.”

The former boyfriend also said Santos once surprised him with plane tickets to Hawaii “that turned out not to exist.”

After his phone disappeared, Pedro Vilarva assumed Santos stole and pawned it. He then did an online search and discovered that Brazilian authorities wanted Santos for theft.

“I woke up in the morning, and I packed my stuff all in trash bags, and I called my father, and I left.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.