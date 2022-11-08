Talking Toksvig: Sandi Toksvig Live! comes to Australia

Sandi Toksvig, internationally-renowned comedian, broadcaster, writer and campaigner will make her Australian and New Zealand touring debut with a new, specially-conceived comedy show, Sandi Toksvig Live!

In an evening of comedy and curiosities Sandi will share little known facts, tall tales and her unique brand of frivolity wrapped in the no-nonsense voice of an Oxbridge lecturer.

Packed full of reasons to be cheerful, this show will be a soothing balm after recent years of lockdown gloom, with a side of parlour games for those who wish to take part.

Fans of television’s QI will be familiar with Sandi, who took over as host from Stephen Fry in 2016.

Sandi fully meets QI‘s formidable demands for smarts, encyclopaedic knowledge and quick wit, while putting her own personal stamp on the hosting role.

In contrast to Stephen Fry’s debonair drawl she gives us the breezy matter-of-factness of a head nurse, as she leads us through a surprising range of naughtiness and absurdity.

The boredom of boarding

Sandi was born in Copenhagen, Denmark and brought up around the world in Europe, Africa and the United States. She admits to finding school in America boring, as she has explained on Alan Davies’ talk series As Yet Untitled.

“I remember Mrs Baxter, who was our English Teacher, she said, ‘This year’s class, what we’re going to be doing, we’re going to be reading Catcher in the Rye. This is very exciting!’ And she handed out copies of Catcher in the Rye.

“And I went home and I read it and came in prepared to talk about it. What I didn’t realise was we were going to read it ONE – WORD – AT – A – TIME all year! And I thought, well I’ll come back when they’ve read it. So boring.”

At her last American school, her parents went to a Parent-Teacher evening.

“Which was very odd, they’d never done that before. Well, they couldn’t find a teacher who knew me. So the game was up.” Sandi was sent to a British boarding school. She was fourteen.

“They didn’t discuss it with me. I think they picked the one with the highest walls. It was a terrible school.”

Sandi arrived at the school with a thick New York accent. For the first six weeks nobody at school talked to her, and Sandi knew it was because of the way she spoke

“We didn’t watch television at school, but one night we were shown a film in the hall. It was Brief Encounter, a wonderful film with Celia Johnson and Trevor Howard.

“And I sat there and I knew by then I had to change my accent and so I thought: I’m going to speak like that. And that is why I sound like I’m trapped in a black and white film.

“But it’s fake, because I couldn’t bear for people not to speak to me!”

Royal mistreatment

Sandi began her comedy career at Cambridge where she wrote and performed in the first all-woman Footlights show as well as achieving a first-class degree.

Sandi’s activist record is as impressive as her creative CV. She came out in 1994 at a time when it was far from fashionable and could involve career-stalling consequences.

In 2014, while hosting BBC Radio’s The News Quiz, Sandi disclosed that the UK charity Save the Children dropped her from hosting their 75th anniversary celebrations.

The reason? They did not want Princess Anne to meet a lesbian.

“Four days before I was to host their massive conference in the Albert Hall, they phoned me up and they fired me – because they didn’t want Princess Anne to meet a lesbian,” Sandi told News Quiz listeners.

“Now, I’m going to guess, having been involved in the equine world, that she probably met one before,” Toksvig laughed.

Sandi continued: “They told me not to tell anybody, they told me to keep it a secret. I don’t know what [they thought]… Save the Children, apart from the gay ones!”

Sandi Toksvig on activism

After Sandi’s revelation, Save the Children said the incident should never have happened.

It said in a statement: “Save the Children apologised unreservedly for this decision at the time – it should absolutely not have been made and would never be made today.

The organisation supports gay rights around the world, welcomes people of all sexual orientation and encourages a diverse workforce.”

Sandi’s activism continues undeterred, especially in the field of gender equality. In 2015 she co-founded the Women’s Equality Party which fielded three candidates in the last UK general election.

This 9-city tour marks Sandi’s welcome return to live stand-up comedy performance in 2022. The Sydney show will be part of the Just For Laughs Sydney Comedy Festival.

Sandi said, “I am thrilled to finally come down to Australia and New Zealand to perform my new show for my fans down under.

“It has been a perilous time for live performance, but I am thrilled to be back on the boards. And leaving our winter for an Australian summer is a bonus, I can’t wait.”

