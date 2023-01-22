Sandi Toksvig to meet Archbishop of Canterbury

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has agreed to meet television personality Sandi Toksvig over coffee to discuss same-sex marriage.

Sandi Toksvig criticised the Archbishop in August after he reaffirmed a resolution that marriage is ‘between a man and a woman’. He also described same-sex relationships as ‘incompatible with scripture’.

However, in a sign of some progress, the Archbishop of Canterbury last week welcomed proposals for the Church of England to bless same-sex married couples. But he added that he will not personally carry out such blessings due to his “pastoral responsibility for the whole communion.” Also, the ban on same-sex couples marrying in Anglican churches would remain.

The Church of England remains divided on same-sex relationships. Conservative congregations worldwide continually threaten to split from the church over the issue.

While some welcomed the blessings as a sign of progress, others described the reform as insufficient.

In a letter to the Archbishop of Canterbury in August, Sandi Toksvig described the rejection of same-sex marriage as a ‘horrible mistake’.

The television presenter said the lives of LGBTQ+ people were at stake and mentioned ‘credible death threats’ she received from evangelical Christians. She also offered to talk to the Archbishop over coffee. He later replied agreeing to meet.

“I would love to sit down over a coffee to talk with you about it.”

Sandi tweeted a few hours ago that the pair will meet this week.

Quick update – I will be meeting the Archbishop of Canterbury for a long promised coffee next week. — Sandi Toksvig (@sanditoksvig) January 21, 2023

