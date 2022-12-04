Celebrities

Sandi Toksvig ill in hospital – cancels tour

Destiny Rogers
Sandi Toksvig headshot

QI and Great British Bake Off presenter Sandi Toksvig is in an Australian hospital and has cancelled her New Zealand tour after falling ill in Australia.

The writer, comedian and broadcaster performed at Sydney’s State Theatre on Monday night. She did not however make it to New Zealand for a scheduled performance in Christchurch tonight.

Audience members said Sandi mentioned not feeling 100% during her Sydney show.

“But you wouldn’t have known it.”

The 64-year-old apparently contracted bronchial pneumonia during her tour of Australia. The disease inflames air sacs in the lungs and can prove life-threatening for people over 65, or those with pre-existing health problems or weakened immune systems.

Sandi Toksvig’s team tweeted that their priority was getting her home to the UK.

Sandi Toksvig came out as a lesbian in 1994. The charity Save the Children then dropped her services as compere of its 75th-anniversary celebrations. However, after protests from the Lesbian Avengers direct action group, the charity apologised. Sandi Toksvig continues to support Save the Children.

In 2016, Sandi took over as host of QI from Stephen Fry, making her the first female presenter of a British mainstream TV comedy panel show.

The dual Danish-British citizen married partner Debbie in 2014. The pair have been together for over 15 years and have three children.

Earlier this year, the comedian wrote a scathing letter to the Archbishop of Canterbury after he described homosexuality as incompatible with scripture.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Charli XCX, Benito Skinner pictured next to A24
Charli XCX producing A24 gay comedy series, ‘Overcompensating’
Sandi Toksvig headshot
Talking Toksvig: Sandi Toksvig Live! comes to Australia
Joel Creasey
Your chance to join Joel Creasey on tour in 2023
roy Moore pedophile detector
Homophobe Roy Moore loses lawsuit over ‘pedophile detector’
Rebel Wilson outed Andrew Hornery Whoopi Goldberg
Reporter whines Rebel Wilson outed herself before he could
Ricky Gervais SuperNature GLAAD
SuperNature: Ricky Gervais anti-trans show slammed by GLAAD