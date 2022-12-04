Sandi Toksvig ill in hospital – cancels tour

QI and Great British Bake Off presenter Sandi Toksvig is in an Australian hospital and has cancelled her New Zealand tour after falling ill in Australia.

The writer, comedian and broadcaster performed at Sydney’s State Theatre on Monday night. She did not however make it to New Zealand for a scheduled performance in Christchurch tonight.

Audience members said Sandi mentioned not feeling 100% during her Sydney show.

“But you wouldn’t have known it.”

The 64-year-old apparently contracted bronchial pneumonia during her tour of Australia. The disease inflames air sacs in the lungs and can prove life-threatening for people over 65, or those with pre-existing health problems or weakened immune systems.

Sandi Toksvig’s team tweeted that their priority was getting her home to the UK.

Due to illness, Sandi has cancelled the New Zealand leg of her tour. She has been admitted to hospital with bronchial pneumonia while still in Australia and is unable to travel & perform. Our main priority is getting her home to the UK as soon as she is well enough – Team Toksvig — Sandi Toksvig (@sanditoksvig) December 3, 2022

Sandi Toksvig came out as a lesbian in 1994. The charity Save the Children then dropped her services as compere of its 75th-anniversary celebrations. However, after protests from the Lesbian Avengers direct action group, the charity apologised. Sandi Toksvig continues to support Save the Children.

In 2016, Sandi took over as host of QI from Stephen Fry, making her the first female presenter of a British mainstream TV comedy panel show.

The dual Danish-British citizen married partner Debbie in 2014. The pair have been together for over 15 years and have three children.

Earlier this year, the comedian wrote a scathing letter to the Archbishop of Canterbury after he described homosexuality as incompatible with scripture.

