Sandi Toksvig gives health update after Australian hospital stint

Comedian Sandi Toksvig has confirmed she’s returned home in time for Christmas after a bout of bronchial pneumonia put her in an Australian hospital during her stand-up tour.

Earlier this month, the lesbian comic and TV presenter was forced to cancel a string of New Zealand shows after she was admitted to an Australia hospital with bronchial pneumonia.

Her show Sandi Toksvig Live! was “an evening of comedy and curiosities” including little known facts, “tall tales” as well as “really silly jokes”.

The 64-year-old, who’s known for hosting panel show QI and formerly The Great British Bake Off, let her fans know she had returned to the UK with her wife for Christmas.

She shared a photo on Twitter of herself sitting in a rocking chair with her dog on her lap.

“Thanks to my beloved wife, I’m back home in time for Christmas. Best present ever!” she wrote.

Thanks to my beloved wife, I’m back home in time for Christmas. Best present ever! pic.twitter.com/ehzw87feTe — Sandi Toksvig (@sanditoksvig) December 15, 2022

Sandi Toksvig gives ‘undying thanks’ to Australian hospital

Sandi Toksvig has been with her wife for over 15 years and the pair married in 2014.

Two weeks earlier, the comedian confirmed that she was out of hospital and getting well so she could fly home.

“Thank you to everyone who has sent such kind words while I’ve been unwell,” Sandi wrote at the time.

“I am now out of hospital and continuing my convalescence in Australia until I’m fit to fly home.

“My undying (literally) thanks to the amazing Australian health service.”

Thank you to everyone who has sent such kind words while I’ve been unwell. I am now out of hospital and continuing my convalescence in Australia until I’m fit to fly home. My undying (literally) thanks to the amazing Australian health service. — Sandi Toksvig (@sanditoksvig) December 6, 2022

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.