Same-sex marriage, not marriage equality: nine years since Australia’s Postal Survey

Nine years ago, the results of Australia’s Marriage Equality Postal Survey were revealed. 61.6% of Australians voted ‘Yes’. But it actually took another year for marriage equality to become a reality for everyone. Let’s reflect on what the past nine years has looked like.
November 15 2017, is a day I will never forget. A day of extreme emotions that a part of me will always feel in my bones.
For years, I had attended rallies calling for LGBTQIA+ Australians to be able to legally marry. To be treated equally. Growing up, I didn’t know if it would even happen in my lifetime. But I never thought how we got there would be so painful.
That bloody postal survey.
Having your equality put to a public vote. Having conversations with families and friends and learning they aren’t as inclusive as you thought. And of course, the pervasive narratives from the ‘No’ side.
It was awful. And something no one should have to experience.
Each year we remember the joy of hearing the ‘YES’ result, but what a truly damaging and divisive way to get there.
I didn’t sleep for two days before the announcement. On the morning of November 15, I, with many others, gathered at the steps of the State Library. We didn’t know if we would be celebrating or commiserating.
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When Anthony from Equal Love yelled out 61%, we all started to scream and cheer. Confetti cannons were popped, tears flowed, and there were so many hugs.
Marriage Equality was going to pass in Australia, but not for all of us. Not yet.
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- The fall and fall of Anti-Marriage Equality Pollies
Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?
Australians were asked to answer that question. According to the ABS, 79.5% of the population expressed their views.
7,817,247 Australians responded ‘Yes’ (61.6%), and 4,873,987 responded ‘No’ (38.4%). All states and territories recorded a majority ‘Yes’ response.
- 57% of 4,111,200 people from New South Wales voted YES
- 64.9% of 3,306,727 people from Victoria voted YES
- 60.7% of 2,448,075 people from Queensland voted YES
- 62.5% of 948,775 people from South Australia voted YES
- 63.7% of 1,257,499 people from Western Australia voted YES
- 63.6% of 301,603 people from Tasmania voted YES
- 60.6% of 80,376 people from the Northern Territory voted YES
- 74% of 236,979 people from the ACT voted YES
The data showed that more females participated in the postal survey than males, with a higher rate of participation in the 70 to 74 age group than in the 25 to 29 age group.
It was same-sex marriage, NOT marriage equality
Having the survey question on “Marriage Equality” actually be about same-sex marriage caused a divide amongst the community. It focused the debate heavily on gay and lesbian couples, removing transgender, intersex and bisexual people from the conversation.
While it was deemed the best path forward by some, it also raised past histories of the letters of the rainbow alphabet being disregarded or set aside.
I distinctly remember at one Equal Love rally, long-time activist and award-winning trans woman Sally Goldner loudly calling out the misrepresentation of equal marriage and same-sex marriage from the crowd. She wasn’t wrong.
The ‘No’ side used it as a further way to bring transphobia into the debate and to try to distract. The fact that the results were announced during trans awareness week led to further erasure.
Following the result, same-sex marriage was officially legalised in Australia a few weeks later, on December 7.
The language mattered then, and it matters now.
Google Trends data shows that the term marriage equality has been searched less and less since 2017.
That makes sense, because it was legalised in Australia. There was a huge peak during October and November just before the survey in 2017. There was a peak again in 2018 when marriage equality actually began for the broader rainbow community.
A closer look at the data shows that some interest is still there at this time of year. After all, it is a momentous moment in history, especially as we head towards the tenth anniversary in 2027.
A sharp decline in the fight for equality
The term ‘same-sex’ was intentional. People, particularly those in government, believed it would cut through and give the highest chance of pushing through same-sex marriage.
The rights of trans and intersex couples were not a part of the conversation. Language about bisexual couples could have been deemed confusing. So both were pushed aside.
For many, the pain of this still sits with them today, especially with the rise of trans hate in the past five years. They showed up to the same-sex marriage rallies to support the community even though it wouldn’t have the same impact on them, but when they look around at a trans rights rally, those faces are nowhere to be seen.
And the data shows that change as well.
If we compare the terms ‘trans’ and ‘marriage equality’, Google Trends shows a much greater increase for one than the other, which is not unexpected considering the rise we have seen in transphobia, but that number wasn’t exactly low nine years ago either.
While top search terms for marriage equality include terms such as ‘Yes Vote’, ‘Equality Australia’ and ‘Same-Sex Marriage’, trans search terms include ‘JK Rowling’ and ‘Trans Women’.
This data echoes what trans and gender diverse people, as well as young queer people, have said since the same-sex marriage plebiscite. They have seen a massive change in the broader LGBTQIA+ community, who have stepped away from the fight for equality now that they have achieved equal rights.
Same-sex marriage result brought trans legal change
It is important to note that the legalisation of same-sex marriage and the term marriage equality didn’t only bring conversations about unjust laws for trans people in Australia forward, but law reform as well.
Previously, in some states, if a married trans person wanted to update their sex marker on their birth certificate, they would have had to divorce, because the law said marriage was between a man and a woman. States and territories were given a 12-month window, ending in December 2018, to update these laws.
In May 2018, the Victorian Parliament passed historic legislation to end the forced divorce of transgender and gender-diverse people, with other states and territories following suit.
This allowed trans people to legally self-determine their gender marker. They were no longer required to undergo gender-reassignment surgery to correct the sex marker on their birth certificate.
This was a huge step forward for trans and gender diverse rights and legal recognition they had been denied for decades. But many in the community still feel the damage the path to get there took.
BREAKING: The Queensland parliament has just passed new laws that remove cruel barriers to updating birth certificates! This a momentous day for trans and gender diverse people in the Sunshine State and follows many years of advocacy. We share your joy and celebrate your win 🏳️⚧️ https://t.co/nmhc9Jz4m8
— Equality Australia 🌈 (@EqualityAu) June 14, 2023
The ongoing fight can’t slow down
The past nine years have brought us a sharp rise in far-right and conservative narratives given centre stage through political discourse and social media algorithms.
Inclusion is out of flavour. Transgender rights have become a political football that prioritises fiction and fear over facts.
Misinformation and stoking division is now the name of the game.
Queensland and the Northern Territory have banned trans and gender diverse teens from accessing gender affirming health care. In One Nation’s controversial AI-generated political advertisement, a father, wearing a rainbow ‘Yes’ T-shirt, proudly reveals he actually voted No.
Conservative commentators and far-right politicians use the passing of Marriage Equality to represent a decline in rights on the Sex Discrimination Act (even though these happened years earlier) and an erosion of our society’s moral fabric.
It’s important to take stock today and celebrate this momentous win that November 15, 2017 brought us. Because it changed the landscape of LGBTQIA+ rights in Australia.
It’s also important to reflect on how we got there and who was, and still is, left behind.
Methodology note / About the data: Google Trends shows relative search interest on a scale of 0 to 100, where 100 is peak popularity for the place and time period selected. It’s not a count of searches. All Google Trends data is aggregated and anonymous.
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