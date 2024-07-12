Same-Sex Dancers – welcome here since 1875

In 1967, The Bulletin published an 1875 woodcut as evidence that same-sex dancers in colonial Australia were, by definition, heterosexual.

Norman Lindsay, Australia’s chief heterosexual, wrote a feature article accompanying the illustration.

“How else could they work off the exhilaration of liquor, lacking women to dance with?”

Well, Norman, how then did they work off the exhilaration of f*cking, lacking women to f*ck with.

Mr Lindsay and others had taken offence to a recent book which accused the Kellys of homosexuality because they crossdressed, wore perfume and danced together.

The great artist and much-practiced heterosexual simply ignored the cross-dressing bit, claimed same-sex dancing as proof of heterosexuality and explained that perfume was a male thing -back in the day. According to Norman, men wishing to telegraph their availability for same-sex dalliances employed different signals in his youth.

“Men had other rituals which if practised today would make them suspect of a sexual kink.

“They wore a considerable amount of jewellery, heavy signet rings, jewelled tie-pins, watch chains from which dangled lockets, medals, charms and other trinkets.

“Also, they wore flowers in the button-hole, nosegays they called them, and some perfectionist, to keep the flowers fresh, had their stems inserted into a small bottle of water, fastened by clips under the lapel.”

Well, well, well, at least Mr Lindsay discloses that there were gay men back in the day, and enough of them, that some would want to promote their orientation.

