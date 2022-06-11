Samantha Jones confirmed in And Just Like That season two

Samantha Jones, the character made famous by actress Kim Cattrall on Sex And The City, is set to return for season two of the reboot, And Just Like That.

And her physical absence in the reboot, And Just Like That, has been equally talked about for years.

After Carrie Bradshaw met up with Samantha off screen in the series finale, speculation about her return has been rife.

Now it has been confirmed.

Samantha Jones will still be a part of And Just Like That

Series one of And Just Like That ended with Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones meeting in Paris to help heal their friendship.

While nothing was seen on screen it left the door wide open for the return of the character in some form.

Many speculated as to whether a new actor could return to play the role.

Some even lived in the hope of Kim Cattrall maybe returning.

However the later has been shut down in months as both Sarah Jessica Park and Kim Cattrall have spoken publicly about her absence.

Cattrall has confirmed she was never asked to be a part of the reboot and is adamant she will not return.

Sarah Jessica Parker has recently spoken out and maintained there was no “fight” with her former co-star.

Now with season two confirmed many have been waiting to hear of the fate of the much loved character.

In an interview with Variety, show runner Michael Patrick King has confirmed the character of Samantha Jones will return as part of the show.

Samantha Jones character to return, but no Cattrall

“Yes!” was the very animated response when he was asked if Samantha and Carrie would maintain their off screen relationship.

“It’s very funny, because every single one of the writers has a different version of what happened during that conversation,” he said of their meeting in Paris.

“So, I think there was some champagne. I think there was a grownup back and forth, and a love affair that they realised that something’s more important than being afraid to heal.”

“I’m sure they had a great night. To me, they had a great night and things became resolved.”

“Once Carrie let go of an old, old love, one of her current loves came back in.”

Whilst the relationship with Samantha Jones will continue, she will not be making any on screen appearance.

As for Kim Cattrall returning, he had previously made his position clear to Variety.

“You can literally not make an actress play a part,” he said of Cattrall.

“Magically thinking, it’s great to have Samantha [but] I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again.”

Keeping Samantha alive through text messages with Carrie is something Sarah Jessica Parker says she supports in the reboot.

“We felt comfortable moving on without her and without that part because we knew what Michael wanted to do. And we thought he handled it beautifully — that she was there and she was present — and that was kind of nice for all of us and, I think, the audience.”

An air date for Season Two is yet to be announced.