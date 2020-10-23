Samantha Jade: ‘Back 2 Back’ – the importance of friendship

ARIA award-winning singer, songwriter and actress Samantha Jade released her new song ‘BACK 2 BACK’ earlier today. Look out for an interview with Samantha Jade and QNews music expert DJ Dolly Llama in mid-November.

DJ Dolly Llama says she absolutely adores Samantha Jade.

“Sammi is a true Australian musical legend. She began modelling at the age of four and then won her first talent show at the age of nine. Of course, we know her better for winning The X Factor in 2012. Her first hit single following The X Factor ‘What You’ve Done To Me’ debuted at Number one on the ARIA Singles Chart. Her debut album later debuted at Number Three on the Albums Chart. It went on to be certified gold.”

Dolly said, “Samantha Jade is a Brisbane Pride and Mardi Gras headliner and an LGBTIQ-favourite. ‘BACK 2 BACK’ is a great feel-good song about being there for your friends when they need you. In her sweet, Sammi Jade style you’ll be humming along with the melody by the second chorus. Sammi has always had our community’s back and we’ve always loved her music!”

Samantha Jade posted on Facebook earlier that she wrote the song about the incredible friendships she enjoys.

“They hold me together,” she said, stressing, “how important it is to support each other.”

Fans on Instagram so far wholeheartedly agreed with DJ Dolly Llama about the song’s catchiness.

“This song won’t get out of my head!!”

“What an amazing heartfelt song beautifully written.”

“Loving the sentiment… and the Song is so catchy.”

‘Back 2 Back’ is available on Spotify now.

And look out for the interview with DJ Dolly Llama mid-November.

