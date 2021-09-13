Sam Stosur wins US Open trophy on special anniversary

Brisbane-born tennis champ Sam Stosur has won another title at the US Open, exactly 10 years after famously beating Serena Williams in the 2011 US Open singles.

Australian Sam Stosur and China’s Zhang Shuai were named the 2021 women’s doubles champion at the US Open on Sunday, US time.

The pair beat teenage opponents Coco Gauff and Caty McNally in three sets.

The win is Stosur and Zhang’s second major title as a team, having also won the Australian Open in 2019 together.

It is Stosur’s fourth career Grand Slam women’s doubles title in total and her second at the US Open.

She won her first alongside American Lisa Raymond in 2005.

The 37-year-old, who is a former world No. 1, also set a new Australian record for longest span, at 16 years, between US Open women’s doubles titles.

In 2011, Sam Stosur beat Serena Williams to win the #USOpen singles title. 10 years later, she has captured the doubles title with Zhang Shuai. pic.twitter.com/lcqN7aRXZM — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2021

Stosur has won a title at the US Open in 3 different decades. Your favs* could never. *Unless your favs are the Williams sisters and in that case I am not worthy. I am sorry for bragging. pic.twitter.com/SzVumITNxY — Stodosova's Momceps (@SamsBiceps) September 12, 2021

“It’s just a phenomenal feeling to have this trophy again 16 years later,” Stosur said.

“I think it’s just huge satisfaction to know what I’m doing, all the hard work, everything that you do day in, day out still pays off.

“You can play in an amazing stadium in front of a great crowd, serve out the match for a Grand Slam title.

“Be like, ‘Yeah, I can do this’. That’s exactly what we play for, we love those moments.

“To have those opportunities is just the best. I’m so thankful to still be out there competing, being able to play the way I am.”

Sam Stosur planning return to Australia after four months away

Sam Stosur said she now plans to end the season and return to Australia after four months away.

“To be going home with this trophy just means the absolute world to me,” she said.

Sam Stosur went public with her relationship with long-time partner Liz Astling in 2019.

Last year, the pair became mums to baby Genevieve last June during COVID-19 lockdown.

