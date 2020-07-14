Sam Stosur and her partner’s baby joy in lockdown

Sam Stosur has announced she has became a mum after partner Liz Astling gave birth to a baby girl.

The 36-year-old tennis star took to Instagram to share photos of the three of them. She said she and Liz they welcomed baby Genevieve – nicknamed “Evie” – into the world on June 16.

Advertisements

“Life in lockdown during coronavirus has been challenging in many ways,” Stosur wrote.

“But personally it’s been one of the most exciting and happy times of my life.

“Mum and Evie are doing well and it’s so amazing to be home with them both.

“We are absolutely in love with this little bundle and rolling with the happy chaos.

“We can’t wait for what’s to come and to watch little Evie grow up… Although not too quickly we hope.”

Stosur’s announcement sparked a flood of congratulatory messages from her sporting community.

Sam Stosur says ‘no doubt’ she wants to keep playing

Sam Stosur won the US Open in 2011 and has six grand slam doubles titles to her name, among other honours.

The Brisbane-born player began her professional career in 1999 and achieved a career high singles ranking of fourth in the world in 2011. She’s currently 97th in the world singles rankings.

Professional tennis shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, however matches are slated to resume in August.

After the Australian Open in January, Sam Stosur explained she wants “to keep playing, no doubt.”

“I guess my ranking is going to see where that allows me to keep playing.

Advertisements

“If I can win matches and do the things I think I’m still capable of, then hopefully I’m still in the main draw of grand slams and having another shot.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.