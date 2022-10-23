Music

Sam Smith reveals details of fourth album Gloria

Cover art for Sam Smith new album Gloria, out in January 2023
Sam Smith has unveiled the cover and the release date of their upcoming fourth studio album, Gloria.

Ahead of its release, the Grammy-winning singer, who is non-binary, has topped charts with the album’s lead single Unholy, featuring Kim Petras.

The track has topped UK and Australian charts for weeks and is currently number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It’s the first ever Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit by a non-binary artist, as well as the first No. 1 by an openly trans artist.

Now, Sam Smith teased their fans with a “big announcement” and a video of them shirtless in their boxers.

 

‘Gloria got me through some dark times’

Then the next day, Smith posted the official Gloria cover art and said they were “overjoyed” to share details of the album.

“I’m feeling overwhelmed and emotional as I start to let go of ‘Gloria’ and hand this work over to you,” the singer explained.

“It has been magical in every way to make this piece of music. And by giving this record to you I am giving you part of my heart and soul.

“‘Gloria’ got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life. I hope it can be that for you.

“Thank you for waiting so long. Only a few months now.”

 

Sam Smith’s new album Gloria is out on January 27, 2023.

Watch the video for Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Unholy below:

1 Comment

  1. Peter Turner
    25 October 2022
    Reply

    WOW!!!

