Sam Smith was ‘spat at in the street’ after they came out

Sam Smith has shared the shocking abuse and harassment they experienced after they came out as non-binary and changed their pronouns in 2019.

The 30-year-old British singer spoke to Apple Music 1 host Zane Lowe to talk about their new album Gloria, released today.

The pair also discussed the Sam’s journey since they came out as non-binary in 2019, and the singer’s switch to using they/them pronouns.

Asked about the reaction, Sam explained, “So we’ve got two sides, really. My personal life and then my public life.

“In my personal life, there’s not one negative. My family, they can communicate with me. They always did. But they communicate with me now in an even better way.

“My love life has become better from it. I feel lovable. I feel comfortable in my skin, but I wear what I want to wear.”

They continued, “Since changing my pronouns, it felt like a coming home.

“I wish I knew what the words were when I was in school, because I would’ve identified as that in school. Because it is who I am and it’s who I’ve always been.”

However in their public life and career, it was sadly a different story, Sam recalled.

“The amount of hate and s__tiness that came my way was just exhausting. And it was really hard,” they said.

“It’s not like, this isn’t me sitting at home Googling my name. It was in the f__ing news. It was hard not to look.”

Sam Smith went on to explain while they could escape the online commentary, the vile abuse was also happening in public.

“What people don’t realize with trans non-binary people in the UK is it’s happening in the street,” they said.

“I’m being abused in the street verbally more than I ever have. So that was the hardest part, I think, was being at home in the UK and having people shouting at me in the street.

“Someone spat at me in the street. It’s crazy. What I find hard about it is it’s like, if that’s happening to me and I’m famous, I’m a pop star, can you imagine what other kids, like queer kids are feeling?

“And it’s just so sad that we’re in 2023 and it’s still happening. It’s exhausting, and especially in England.”

Sam Smith touring Australia later this year

Sam Smith’s new album Gloria is officially out today.

Announcing it last year, the singer said the new album sees them delve into “personal topics from romance to deceit and all the passion that lies between.”

“It feels like emotional, sexual and spiritual liberation. It was beautiful, with this album, to sing freely again,” Sam explained.

“Oddly, it feels like my first-ever record. And it feels like a coming of age.”

Sam Smith also recently announced Australian and New Zealand tour dates for later this year.

On Gloria the tour, Sam will play arena concerts around Australia in October and November. Tickets are on sale now.

“I’m so excited to be launching Gloria the tour Australia and New Zealand dates,” the singer said.

“Both countries hold such a special place in my heart, and we’re working hard on delivering an incredible show for you all. I can’t wait for you to see it and be with you all again soon.”

