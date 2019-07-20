Sam Smith voguing his ‘inner dancing queen’

Sam Smith’s ‘How Do You Sleep?’ sees the British singer trying to move on from a broken relationship. And how better to do that than to, as Sam puts it, embrace your ‘inner dancing queen’. With Pose such a giant television hit, Sam takes us back to New York ballroom moves as interpreted by Madonna.

Scroll down for the vid.

“I’m done hating myself for feeling

“I’m done crying myself awake

“I’ve gotta leave and start the healing

“But when you move like that I just want to stay.”

During the video, a dispirited Sam is dragged onto set where he begins to croon while seated.

Meanwhile shirtless male dancers glide around him.

Eventually he finds their energy infectious and joins them, releasing that ‘inner dancing queen’.

Sam Smith – How Do You Sleep? (Official Video)

Sam teased the clip on Twitter prior to it’s release back on 12 July.

“I have never been this excited for a release.

“Ah My inner dancing queen is about to come out.

“You ready?”

Sam Smith: “Time to dance darling.”

He also released a statement celebrating the release.

“This year, both personally and musically, I feel so free.

“More than ever I have had so much fun making this record and this video.

“Time to dance darling.”

Sam’s previous single ‘Dancing With A Stranger‘ featuring Normani is now platinum in 15 countries with over a billion streams worldwide.

He last dropped an album in 2017 with The Thrill of it All so perhaps these one-off singles presage a new album.

