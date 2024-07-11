Sam Smith updates ‘Stay With Me’ to reflect non-binary identity

In honour of the tenth anniversary of their breakout album In The Lonely Hour, Sam Smith has re-recorded Stay With Me to reflect their non-binary identity.

In an email to fans, Smith shared that they recorded a brand new version of Stay With Me and changed one of the song’s lyrics in the process.

“This song is truly so special to me, so for the 10 year anniversary I re-recorded the track, which will be available on all platforms & physical,” they wrote.

“Including the updated lyric ‘but I still need love, baby understand’ which felt really important to me.

“It’s beautiful to know that sometimes, we can change the past.”

The song’s original lyric included the line: “still need love, because I’m just a man.”

Stay With Me proved to be the international breakthrough for Smith, and was further recognised with two Grammy Awards, but after coming out as nonbinary in 2019, Sam Smith has been known to change the lyrics when performing live.

Also in the email, Smith reflected on the writing and recording process, thanking their collaborators Jimmy Napes and Tourist for helping them express complicated feelings through music.

“When me, Jimmy and Tourist wrote this song, none of us would’ve expected it to become what it has in the world,” Smith wrote.

“I will never forget Will (Tourist) playing those three chords on the piano. I stopped everything I was doing and said ‘what is that’.

“Those chords and this song still stir me in the same way to this day. I’ve never once got sick of singing it.”

The 10th anniversary edition of In The Lonely Hour is set for an August 2nd release.

