Sam Smith – Unholy (ft. Kim Petras) breaking the net

Sam Smith’s collab with Kim Petras, ‘Unholy’, is breaking the internet. It’s bigger than a telco data breach. When the singer teased the song on TikTok, it garnered over 26 million views and then over 10 million Spotify streams in 24 hours.

Scroll down for the UNHOLY Lyric Video.

Sam Smith took to Instagram to hype the collab and thank Kim Petras.

“So excited for you to hear this it’s unreal!!!! I’ve never had so much fun making a record, so I hope you can all get weird and UNHOLY to it👅.

“Thank you to the amazing @kimpetras for joining me on the song, loved witnessing your brilliance.”

The duo wrote and recorded the song in Jamaica earlier this year. It marks Sam Smith’s first release since their Love Goes album in 2020. Kim Petras released ‘Slut Pop’ earlier this year.

‘Unholy’ is a definite and fun departure from Sam Smith’s usual strongly emotive lyrics. The lyrics focus on infidelity with Kim Petras in the role of ‘the other woman’.

“I hear them whisperin’ ’bout the places that you’ve been,

And how you don’t know how to keep your business clean.

Mummy don’t know daddy’s getting hot,

At the body shop.

Doing something unholy.”

Kim is her usual joyously irreverent (unholy?) self.

“And he, he get me Prada, get me Miu Miu like Rihanna,

He always call me ’cause I never cause no drama,

And when you want it, baby, I know I got you covered.”

