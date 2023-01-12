SA

Sam Smith takes a whirlwind trip around South Australia

Sarah Davison
Sam Smith Adelaide South Australia
Sam Smith visits Cleland Wildlife Park in SA. Images: Instagram

British pop star Sam Smith has wowed South Australian locals, spending time exploring the state before taking to the stage for an intimate concert at a winery. 

Since arriving in SA, Smith has spent time cuddling up to a Koala at Cleland Wildlife Park, spent an afternoon at one of SA’s most beautiful beaches, and enjoyed famed wine regions.

To conclude the whirlwind visit, Smith took to the stage at The d’Arenberg Cube for an exclusive concert.

According to The Advertiser, during the concert, Smith said they were eager to explore more of the state.

“I honestly didn’t know Adelaide is so beautiful. It’s like Italy,” they said.

“I never knew this existed beyond the city.

“It’s incredibly beautiful and I can’t wait to come back … and get sunburnt, and eat the beautiful food.”

Sam Smith keeps busy with upcoming album release

The visit caps off a busy twelve months for the pop sensation.

Unholy, their collaboration with Kim Petras “broke the internet” after the music video went viral.

The song would go on to make history, with Smith and Petras becoming the first publicly non-binary and transgender artists, respectively, to top the Billboard 100 chart.

READ MORE: Ryan Murphy gave a beautifully queer speech at the Golden Globes

Sam Smith’s upcoming album Gloria is out on January 27, 2023.

The Grammy-winning singer said the new album will get personal on romance, deceit, and the passion that lies in between.

“It feels like emotional, sexual and spiritual liberation. It was beautiful, with this album, to sing freely again,” Smith said.

“Oddly, it feels like my first-ever record. And it feels like a coming of age.”

