Sam Smith Says He Used To ‘Starve Himself For Weeks’ Before Photoshoots

Sam Smith has struggled with body image issues for years, but the out and proud singer has said he’s had enough.

The British singer took to Instagram to share an unfiltered shirtless photo of him at the beach to declare he will no longer allow his self-image struggles get the best of him.

“In the past if I have ever done a photoshoot with so much as a t-shirt on, I have starved myself for weeks in advance and then picked and prodded at every picture and then normally taken the picture down,” he said.

“Yesterday I decided to fight the f**k back. Reclaim my body and stop trying to change this chest and these hips and these curves that my mum and dad made and love so unconditionally.

“Some may take this as narcissistic and showing off but if you knew how much courage it took to do this and the body trauma I have experienced as a kid you wouldn’t think those things,” Smith added.

The “Too Good at Goodbyes” singer also credited gay photographer Ryan Fluger for helping him express his new body-positive outlook in life.

“Thank you for helping me celebrate my body AS IT IS,” he said.

“I have never felt safer than I did with you. I’ll always be at war with this bloody mirror but this shoot and this day was a step in the right f**king direction.”

Last year, Smith spoke to V Magazine about his weight loss issues and the emotional battle he fought with himself while creating his debut album ‘In the Lonely Hour.’

“When I was shooting my first music videos, I just wasn’t happy with the way I looked, so I was trying to control the way the camera moved.

“I got a bit obsessive.

“I was constantly looking in the mirror, pinching my waist, weighing myself every day.”

Smith said that his experience while making his second album “The Thrill of It All” was totally different in that he was not as body conscious as he once was and he has fully embraced his body.

“Now, I’ve gotten to a place where I really love my stretch marks and I just enjoy my body,” he said.

“My job is very self-indulgent: I have to listen to my voice daily, I make decisions on what tour posters or album covers look like, I look at my face while sitting in the makeup chair.

“I need to constantly train myself to watch the right sort of films, to not look at certain ads and think that’s how my stomach should look. It’s something that I’m fighting every day. I think men should talk about it more,” Smith commented.

Sam Smith toured Australia last November, after a one-off concert at the Sydney Opera House earlier in the year.