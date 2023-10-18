Sam Smith releases more tickets for Aussie GLORIA tour

Great news for Sam Smith fans as Frontier Touring announces the release of additional tickets to their GLORIA tour.

The additional released tickets include both reserve seats and general admission for Sam Smith’s GLORIA tour shows including sold-out dates. Fans now have another shot at witnessing Sam Smith live.

Kicking off next Saturday at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre, the GLORIA tour is a 7-date arena tour. From Adelaide, Smith will head to Melbourne for two shows at the Rod Laver Arena followed by another two at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena. They have one show at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, before the finale at Auckland’s Spark Arena. Accompanying Smith on their tour is Sydney-born singer-songwriter Meg Mac.

Sam Smith will be performing tracks from their latest 13-track album, Gloria. The album includes the hit “Unholy” which has received over 1.3 billion streams on Spotify. The GLORIA tour also promises some of their timeless classics, showcasing their extensive range.

Recent international performances by Smith have received rave reviews. They have collaborated with a number of artists, such as Madonna, with their song “VULGAR” and Calvin Harris, with “Desire.”

Smith is also set to release a song with Charli XCX tomorrow, entitled “In the City.” The popstar received a number of negative comments after announcing the collab, to which she called out in a Tiktok video.

“The experience so far has been really interesting because never in my life have I seen somebody receive so many hateful comments online,” she said.

“It’s obviously been really disheartening, but at the same time, I’m so proud of Sam’s ability to withstand that because I know I certainly couldn’t withstand it.”

She ended the video with, “I just want to say, Sam, I love you. I love our song together, and I am in awe of your strength.”

Additional tickets to Sam Smith’s GLORIA tour are on sale now.

