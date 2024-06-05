Sam Smith launches LGBTQIA+ charity ‘The Pink House’

Singer Sam Smith has launched a charity to help LGBTQIA+ people “secure a happy home”.

The nonbinary Grammy-award winner made the accounbcement on Instagram in celebration of Pride.

“Myself and my team are in the process of building a charitable foundation to provide support for people within the LGBTQIA+ community,” they wrote.

“It will be called The Pink House, named after the house that I grew up in; my childhood home. I want it to be a useful resource for all queer people, to work towards helping secure a happy home for all,” the singer continued, sharing an image which appears to be the charity’s logo.

“The doors to The Pink House will be opening soon, and everyone is welcome.”

Sam Smith creates ‘safe space for LGBTQIA+ community’

On the charity’s website, Smith said:

“We are creating a space for the trans, queer, the whole LGBTQIA+ community, and our friends and allies. Here, we are all welcome and can feel safe without judgement.

“The Pink House is a safe creative space, free to visit anytime, filled with shared experience and pathways to better wellbeing. Here you will find information and help touching upon all aspects of queer life.

“The Pink House is built in celebration of all queer people, and is designed to be a happy home for all.”

