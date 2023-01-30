Sam Smith: I’m Not Here To Make Friends 👍🏼

Sam Smith’s ‘I’m Not Here To Make Friends’ landed with a bang and a boa on Planet Whinge over the weekend and Karens everywhere demanded to speak to the manager.

Who knows where they’ve been hiding since the pandemic but they’re baa-ack, and they’re not efin happy Jan.

Complainers flooded social media with a veritable golden shower of pissy grumbles.

Sam be swinging from the chandelier

Did Sam care?

F no!

They be swinging from the chandelier. Like, literally, swinging from the efin chandelier.

One former music journalist unknown to me is apparently something of a media personality in the UK. As a supposed music expert she moaned on and on about Sam’s alleged recent downward spiral. (Just to prove her expertise she mentioned the seminal ‘I Feel Love’. That’s how you recognise music experts. They use the word seminal a lot.)

Downward spiral? Sam’s swinging from a chandelier while this pop pundit reads from notes into a poorly lit webcam!

“I used to think Sam Smith was a decent singer/songwriter until the ‘non-binary’ phase happened,” she whines.

Whaa-at? Singers lose their voices when they come out as non-binary? Who knew?

I think she misses Bing Crosby.

Oli London

Internet personality Oli London joined the pile-on while repeatedly ignoring punctuation and Sam’s pronouns. (I’ve fixed both.)

“Sam Smith makes the LGBT community look bad. They want to normalise this debauched behaviour. They want younger generations to think this is ‘empowering’.

“Sam, you are causing irreparable harm to the LGBT and are helping to give rise to hate being directed at LGBT.”

Oli, ever heard the expression GTFU?

Nothing queer people do will ever satisfy our haters. Give up on that playing teacher’s pet for bigots shit. It’s a dead-end street. Listen to some Mel & Kim.

Take or leave us, only please believe us

We ain’t never gonna be respectable…

Channel your inner Riff Raff from The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Oli, and scream after me: They didn’t like us… They never liked us… and will never like us.

Anyway, we heard all this crap before. They said the same about David Bowie, Divine, Marilyn Manson, Madonna, and Lil Nas X.

Check out the song. It’s a banger. Not usually a big Sam Smith fan, but ‘I’m Not Here To Make Friends’ truly rocks.

Sam Smith – I’m Not Here To Make Friends

