Entertainment

Sam Smith expertly trolls the perpetually offended

Destiny Rogers
perpetually offended brit awards

Sam Smith rocked the Brit Awards red carpet today in an all-black latex outfit eerily reminiscent of a balloon animal. They expertly trolled the perpetually offended who instinctively took to social media to warn of End Times.

(I’ve corrected the pronouns on the following whine.)

“What is the score with the Sam Smith humiliation ritual? [Are they] complying because [they] want to be famous? Do they have something on [them]? Satanic cult? Or [are they] just a dick?”

No snowflake!

Simply, Sam Smith gets the assignment. An entertainer’s job in 2023 entails staying in the limelight. Red carpet outfits are the same deal as the more outrageous ensembles seen on the catwalks at high-end fashion shows. Designers do not expect to sell those outlandish looks. But they know the media won’t be able to resist WTF! headlines. So, free publicity.

Conscripting the perpetually offended

Now, Sam Smith has learned how to conscript their haters into an army of free publicists. But we will focus on positive tweets here and leave the perpetually offended haters to their work.

The Unholy singer has four nominations at the 43rd annual Brit Awards. Harry Styles and Wet Leg also have four nominations apiece and all three will perform at the Brit Awards.

Sam’s outfit, BTW, is by London-based label Harri, in partnership with Valentino. (No mention of Michelin.)

Also: Sam Smith: I’m Not Here To Make Friends 👍🏼

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Kim Petras and Sam Smith accept Grammys
Sam Smith and Kim Petras win history-making Grammy for Unholy
Cover of QNews Magazine Issue #532 featuring Sam Smith on their queer artistic journey ahead of the GLORIA tour.
QNews Magazine Issue #532 | Sydney | February 2023
Sam Smith on Australian trip in this Instagram photo.
Sam Smith was ‘spat at in the street’ after they came out
Instagram photo of Sam Smith in Australia
Sure looks like Sam Smith is dating this US fashion designer
Sam Smith Adelaide South Australia
Sam Smith takes a whirlwind trip around South Australia
Cover art for Sam Smith new album Gloria, out in January 2023
Sam Smith reveals details of fourth album Gloria