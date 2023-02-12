Sam Smith expertly trolls the perpetually offended

Sam Smith rocked the Brit Awards red carpet today in an all-black latex outfit eerily reminiscent of a balloon animal. They expertly trolled the perpetually offended who instinctively took to social media to warn of End Times.

(I’ve corrected the pronouns on the following whine.)

“What is the score with the Sam Smith humiliation ritual? [Are they] complying because [they] want to be famous? Do they have something on [them]? Satanic cult? Or [are they] just a dick?”

No snowflake!

Simply, Sam Smith gets the assignment. An entertainer’s job in 2023 entails staying in the limelight. Red carpet outfits are the same deal as the more outrageous ensembles seen on the catwalks at high-end fashion shows. Designers do not expect to sell those outlandish looks. But they know the media won’t be able to resist WTF! headlines. So, free publicity.

Conscripting the perpetually offended

Now, Sam Smith has learned how to conscript their haters into an army of free publicists. But we will focus on positive tweets here and leave the perpetually offended haters to their work.

Sam Smith has taken a massive swig of the ‘I’m me, fuck the haters’ juice, and I am obsessed. YES SAM. pic.twitter.com/haottHqq9V — Jack Duncan ️‍ (@JackDunc1) February 11, 2023

Things that SHOULDN’T upset people:

What Sam Smith wears.

Where Harry & Meghan live.

What work Madonna has had done. Things that SHOULD upset people:

Thousands dying in an earthquake.

Old people dying because warmth is too expensive.

Children not eating due to poverty. Ok? — Alan Mehdizadeh (@alanmehdizadeh) February 9, 2023

KIM PETRAS AND SAM SMITH JUST GAVE A FULL LEVEL PRODUCTION AT THE BRITS WOW pic.twitter.com/TkZoxyIwF1 — . (@Celebirteas) February 11, 2023

sam smith looking stunning at the #BRITs pic.twitter.com/dtdGwYWe6T — my bf is drunk as fuck but he also AOTY X2 ◡̈ (@pinkrrry) February 11, 2023

The Unholy singer has four nominations at the 43rd annual Brit Awards. Harry Styles and Wet Leg also have four nominations apiece and all three will perform at the Brit Awards.

Sam’s outfit, BTW, is by London-based label Harri, in partnership with Valentino. (No mention of Michelin.)

