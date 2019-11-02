Sam Smith covers “one of the most influential records ever made”

After the success of his most recent release, How Do You Sleep, Sam Smith’s newest is a re-imagining of Donna Summer’s I Feel Love.

Credited as the song that originated electronic dance music, Donna Summer released the song in 1977.

Giorgio Moroder and Pete Bellotte wrote and produced the track.

Unlike most previous disco hits, the pair used a Moog Synthesiser in place of an orchestra for the backing track.

Donna Summer’s voice and a kick drum provide the only elements of the song not produced electronically.

Sam Smith said I Feel Love, “followed me to every dance floor in every queer space from the minute I started clubbing.

“This song to me is an anthem of our community and it was an honour and most importantly so much fun to have a go at it.

“Highest song I’ve ever fucking sang. But a joy. I hope you all like it.”

Donna Summer: I Feel Love

Giorgio Moroder and Pete Bellotte’s production using the Moog spawned many imitations. Eventually, the adoption of synthesizers led to the popularity of synth-pop and then techno.

Described by The Times as the “undisputed queen of the Seventies disco boom”, Donna Summer enjoyed a huge career during the disco years.

However, a reported anti-gay statement in the mid-80s concerning the then-new disease of AIDS derailed her career, proving the influence of LGBTIQ communities over the music industry.

Donna Sumer always denied ever having made the reported remarks, explaining she co-wrote her music with openly gay men.

She died in 2012 of lung cancer although she was generally a nonsmoker throughout her life.

