Sam Smith Cancels Manchester Concert after Four Songs

Sarah Davison
Sam Smith promo photo from Gloria tour
Image: Sam Smith/Twitter

After just four songs of their set at Manchester’s AO Arena yesterday, Sam Smith abruptly left the stage.

According to fans, the house lights turned off, leaving the arena in darkness before the singer departed the stage and an announcement revealed that the gig was cancelled due to “vocal issues”.

Smith issued a statement shortly after, insisting “something was really wrong” with their voice which had forced them to end the show early.

‘I am honestly heartbroken’

“I don’t know what to say, honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows,” Sam Smith wrote on their Instagram Stories.

They added, “Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end.

“During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong.

“I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won’t.

IN OTHER NEWS: Tina Turner, Queen of Rock 'N' Roll, dies at 83

“I am honestly heartbroken I couldn’t finish the show tonight for you all.

“I love you all. I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry.”

The cancellation was additionally disappointing for fans, with Madonna touted to make a surprise appearance.

Just hours before taking to the stage, Smith shared a teaser clip on social media hinting at their collaboration, with the pair both saying their names in a short video with a black screen.

Smith had encouraged fans to stick around at the end of tonight’s show for a special performance of a brand-new song.

