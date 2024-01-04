Sam Smith breaks up with fashion designer Christian Cowan

British singer Sam Smith has reportedly split from their boyfriend Christian Cowan after a year together.

Fashion designer Christian collaborated with Sam (both pictured above) on the costumes for Sam’s music video, I’m Not Here to Make Friends. The visual dropped in late January 2023.

A month earlier, Christian popped up on Sam’s Instagram after the singer performed at a special White House ceremony.

In January, Sam brought Christian along on their trip to South Australia, where Sam performed at a one-off concert.

But this week the gossip hounds at the Daily Mail say Sam is now single. The singer is reportedly back on that celebrity dating app Raya looking for a “fresh start” in 2024.

“Sam and Christian decided to end their relationship before Christmas,” a source told the outlet.

“They’re still friends and will continue to support each other in their respective careers but for now they have separated.

“Sam has signed back up to dating app Raya and is already connecting with new people… It’s a new year and fresh start for them.”

Christian Cowan was Sam Smith’s first public relationship since they split from actor Brandon Flynn in 2018.

Sam, who’s non-binary, brought their Gloria Tour to Australia and New Zealand last October, named after their latest album.

