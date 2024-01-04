Celebrities

Sam Smith breaks up with fashion designer Christian Cowan

Sam Smith breaks up with fashion designer boyfriendChristian Cowan
Image: Supplied, YouTube

British singer Sam Smith has reportedly split from their boyfriend Christian Cowan after a year together.

Fashion designer Christian collaborated with Sam (both pictured above) on the costumes for Sam’s music video, I’m Not Here to Make Friends. The visual dropped in late January 2023.

A month earlier, Christian popped up on Sam’s Instagram after the singer performed at a special White House ceremony.

In January, Sam brought Christian along on their trip to South Australia, where Sam performed at a one-off concert.

But this week the gossip hounds at the Daily Mail say Sam is now single. The singer is reportedly back on that celebrity dating app Raya looking for a “fresh start” in 2024.

“Sam and Christian decided to end their relationship before Christmas,” a source told the outlet.

“They’re still friends and will continue to support each other in their respective careers but for now they have separated.

“Sam has signed back up to dating app Raya and is already connecting with new people… It’s a new year and fresh start for them.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAM SMITH (@samsmith)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAM SMITH (@samsmith)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAM SMITH (@samsmith)

Christian Cowan was Sam Smith’s first public relationship since they split from actor Brandon Flynn in 2018.

Sam, who’s non-binary, brought their Gloria Tour to Australia and New Zealand last October, named after their latest album.

Read also:

Gloria tour is unapologetically gay cabaret, says Sam Smith

Sam Smith expertly trolls the perpetually offended

Kim Petras and Sam Smith made queer chart history with Unholy

Sam Smith was ‘spat at in the street’ after they came out

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

i'm not here to make friends gloria sam smith
Sam Smith releases more tickets for Aussie GLORIA tour
Sam Smith and Madonna
Madonna and Sam Smith tease new Pride Month anthem, ‘Vulgar’
Sam Smith promo photo from Gloria tour
Sam Smith Cancels Manchester Concert after Four Songs
Sam Smith promo photo from Gloria tour
Sam Smith says their Gloria tour is unapologetically gay cabaret
Sam Smith ignores homophobic heckler in New York City
Hateful bigot caught on video hurling slurs at Sam Smith
perpetually offended brit awards
Sam Smith expertly trolls the perpetually offended