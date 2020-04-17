Sam Smith says they ‘definitely’ contracted coronavirus

Sam Smith has revealed they believe they had an unconfirmed case of COVID-19, but said they’ve recovered after experiencing symptoms.

“I didn’t get tested but I know I have it, 100% have it,” the singer told Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio station.

“I’m just going to assume that I did because everything I’ve read completely pointed to that. I think I definitely had it.

“And then as soon as I had it, my sister living with me started getting the same symptoms five days after me.”

The 27-year-old and their sister both went into self-quarantine to protect the rest of their family.

“Me and her just isolated for three weeks because we knew. It was clear,” they said.

“Because I’ve got an older nan and stuff, we didn’t want to risk anything.

“I don’t 100% know, but I got it and then as everyone was kind of really on lockdown, that’s when I got over it, luckily.”

Sam recently cancelled plans to release their forthcoming album due to the global coronavirus crisis.

They also changed the title of upcoming album To Die For, after Sam deemed it inappropriate during the pandemic.

“I have an album ready to go whenever this all calms down or whenever it feels right,” they said.

Before then, the non-binary singer has unveiled their collaboration with Demi Lovato, titled “I’m Ready”. They describe the glam, Olympics-inspired music video as “2020 Abba”.

“We’ve had fun doing this. I haven’t taken myself seriously,” they told the radio program.

“I’m nervous about the song because the song for me [is] reaching for the stars in the melody.

“It almost sounds a bit musical theatre at times. It feels cheesy at times. It’s really fun to go to that place.

“It’s okay to play around and have these moments without feeling ashamed for being really pop, you know?

“When you see the video, you’re going to scream.”

Watch the video for Sam Smith and Demi Lovato’s “I’m Ready” below:

