Sam Smith and Kim Petras win history-making Grammy for Unholy

Kim Petras has received a standing ovation at the Grammys alongside Sam Smith as the pair won for their worldwide smash Unholy.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Unholy.

Accepting the award, Sam gave Kim the microphone to tell the crowd she’s the first out trans woman to win the category.

“Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award,” Kim said during her emotional speech.

“I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open before me so I could be here tonight.”

She paid tribute to her friend Sophie, the late trans hyperpop artist, who Kim said “told her this would happen and always believed in her.”

“Thank you so much for your inspiration Sophie, I adore you and your inspiration will forever be in my music,” she said.

Kim also gave a shout-out to Madonna “for fighting for LGBTQ rights”. She said she “doesn’t think I could be here without” Madonna and also credited her mother for supporting her as a trans child.

“I grew up next to a highway in Germany and my mother believed me that I was a girl. I wouldn’t be here without her and her support,” Kim said.

Both singers are coming to Australia this year

After the success of Unholy, Sam became the first nonbinary artist and Kim the first openly transgender artist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The Grammy nomination was also Kim Petras’ first. The pair also performed Unholy during the 2023 Grammys ceremony.

Kim Petras is in Australia this month for Sydney WorldPride. Sam Smith is also touring Australia later this year after the release of their album Gloria.

Ahead of the Grammys ceremony, Sam and Kim arrived at the red carpet with their Unholy entourage, including their music video co-stars Gottmik and Violet Chachki from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The entire group dressed up in coordinating red outfits.

