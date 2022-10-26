Music

Sam Smith and Kim Petras make history with Billboard #1 single ‘Unholy’

Sam Smith Kim Petras Unholy
Image: Sam Smith Instagram

Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history, becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their track, Unholy.

Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender artists, respectively, to earn a No. 1 song on the #Hot100, thanks to ‘Unholy.'”

The bold song about an illicit affair soared to the top of the charts following its release last month.

While Smith has had eight UK number ones, including their Grammy award-winning song Stay with Me, this is the British singer’s first on the Billboard Hot 100.

Petras, a transgender woman, shared the news on her Instagram page, telling her 775,000 followers that she was “so grateful” for the song’s success.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIM PETRAS (@kimpetras)

“Sam, I can’t thank you enough for riding with me for years at this point,” the German pop star wrote. “I’m so honored to be part of your first number one in the US which you should have 500 of at this point. I love you forever angel Sam.”

Sam Smith told fans on Instagram that they were “speechless, overwhelmed, [nauseous] and extremely happy” after getting their first US number 1.

The 30-year-old musician added: “I am so honored to get to work with such incredibly talented musicians and humans. And Kim… what magic you are. You are a treasure and an inspiration to so many. Thank you for jumping with me.”

“Unholy” is the second single from Smith’s fourth studio album, Gloria.

Gloria is out on January 27, 2023.

