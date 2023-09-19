Sam Kerr’s partner Kristie Mewis spotted wearing huge ring

Matildas superstar Sam Kerr’s girlfriend Kristie Mewis has sparked rumours the couple are engaged after appearing on camera with a huge rock on her ring finger.

Like her partner Sam, Kristie Mewis is also a pro soccer player. She plays for Gotham FC in New Jersey.

The lesbian power couple, who went public with their relationship in 2021, celebrated Sam’s 30th birthday this month after the blockbuster FIFA Women’s World Cup.

After the tournament, Kristie returned to the US, back to Gotham FC. Sam got back to pre-season training with her UK team Chelsea.

After a new promo video from Kristie’s club promoting a soccer video game dropped on social media, one small but very, very important detail stood out.

People noticed the huge rock Kristie Mewis was sporting on her ring finger (below), unleashing speculation the lesbian couple are engaged.

It’s important to note that the couple haven’t officially announced anything.

But fans think they’ve got some big news to share and queer group chats are blowing up.

KRISTIE MEWIS AND SAM KERR MAYBE ENGAGED??$?&?!????? pic.twitter.com/dLex34cLKb — ☆ (@elitestarks) September 19, 2023

sam kerr in new jersey…kristie mewis with a huge rock on her finger… — emilia 🍒 (@lexiescarina) September 19, 2023

Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis went public in 2021

Sam Kerr met her girlfriend Kristie while they both played for competing clubs in the US league in 2019.

At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, after America knocked Australia out of the semi-finals, the two soccer players were photographed embracing on the field together.

A week later, the couple went public with their relationship on Instagram.

The couple explained in a January interview that they’re “not private people”.

“I like sharing my story. I like sharing who I am outside of football,” Sam told Gaffer.

The couple also spoke about the intense demands of their long-distance relationship.

“I think the thing that keeps us going is that we can see an endpoint (to professional playing),” she explained.

“We both just want each other to do so well in our careers.

“I don’t think you could be in a long-distance relationship with someone who didn’t get the sport.”

Kristie also added she hoped being an “out and proud” couple would help others feel comfortable in their sexuality.

“I think just being out and being two girls in love, I think if we can change one or two people’s lives, and the way that they feel about each other and how comfortable they feel, then that means a lot to me,” she told Gaffer.

