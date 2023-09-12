Sam Kerr’s girlfriend and Matildas celebrate her 30th birthday

Matildas superstar Sam Kerr officially turned 30 on Sunday, and her girlfriend Kristie Mewis and some of her teammates celebrating Sam’s milestone birthday.

The soccer striker’s girlfriend, US soccer player Kristie Mewis, shared a sweet photo of the pair of them together at dinner.

“Happy birthday my love,” she wrote to Sam.

Sam has become a household name after the FIFA Women’s World Cup, held here in July and August.

Three of Sam’s Matildas teammates Mackenzie Arnold, Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley, also marked Sam’s birthday.

This week all three Matildas players posted photo collages to their Instagram Stories, sharing their memories with Sam and messages for her.

Sam Kerr met her girlfriend Kristie while they were both playing for competing clubs in the US league in 2019.

At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, after America knocked Australia out of the semi-finals, the two soccer players were photographed on the field together.

A week later the two women went public with their relationship on Instagram.

Last week, Sam was over in the US with Kristie for some “pre-birthday” celebrations, and shared a big photo drop to Instagram.

Among the photos was a box of cupcakes with icing reading, “Happy 30th Sam.”

Last week, Sam Kerr again in the list of shortlisted nominees for soccer’s top individual prize, the Ballon d’Or.

But this year Sam was also joined on the list by her Matildas teammate Hayley Raso.

It’s the first time two Australians have received nominations for the trophy. The winner of the prestigious prize will be announced on October 30.

