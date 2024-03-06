Sport

Sam Kerr’s alleged racial slur to cop revealed

Sam Kerr
Image: LittleBlinky/Flickr

Matildas captain Sam Kerr allegedly called a policeman a “stupid white bastard” after police were called to a taxi fare dispute in London, a UK newspaper has reported.

The Sun reported Kerr was said to have been sick in the taxi after a night out on January 30 last year before it’s alleged that she racially harassed the officer.

The 30-year-old Aussie footballer, who also plays for Chelsea in West London, is accused of using insulting, threatening or abusive language that caused alarm or distress to the officer.

However, since the alleged slur has been revealed, fans have taken to social media to show their support for Kerr.

The case will go to a four-day trial in February next year with two police officers set to give evidence.

A Football Australia spokesperson said they are “aware of the legal proceedings involving Sam Kerr in the United Kingdom.”

“As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are unable to provide further comment at this time,” they added.

“Our focus remains on supporting all our players, both on and off the field. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide support as appropriate.”

Sam Kerr has captained the Tillies since 2019 and is our highest-scoring soccer player.

The footballer’s ACL injury has sidelined her since January and she will miss the Paris Olympics this year as a result.

