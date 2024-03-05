Sam Kerr to face trial over alleged racial harassment of cop

Matildas superstar Sam Kerr will face a criminal trial over in the UK after pleading not guilty to the racially aggravated harassment of a police officer last year.

The 30-year-old Aussie footballer, who also plays for Chelsea in West London, is accused of using insulting, threatening or abusive language that caused alarm or distress to the officer in Twickenham, south-west London, on January 30, 2023.

The Metropolitan Police gave Sam a court summons on January 21, charging her with a racially aggravated offence.

“The charge relates to an incident involving a police officer responding to a complaint involving a taxi fare,” they said.

Sam, who appeared overnight in Kingston Crown Court in London via video, entered a not-guilty plea.

The court heard Sam’s lawyer will argue she “didn’t intend to cause alarm, harassment or distress to the officer” and her behaviour “did not amount to it and it was not racially aggravated”.

The case will go to a four-day trial in February next year with two police officers set to give evidence.

Football Australia providing support to Sam Kerr

A Football Australia spokesperson said they are “aware of the legal proceedings involving Sam Kerr in the United Kingdom.”

“As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are unable to provide further comment at this time,” they added.

“Our focus remains on supporting all our players, both on and off the field. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide support as appropriate.”

Sam Kerr has captained our national side the Matildas since 2019 and is our highest-scoring soccer player. Sam became a household name last year following the Women’s World Cup.

The footballer’s ACL injury has sidelined her since January and she will miss the Paris Olympics this year as a result.

Read more on Sam Kerr:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.