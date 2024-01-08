Sport

Sam Kerr suffers serious injury just months before Olympics

Sam Kerr on the field in her Matildas kit
Image: AusChi3/Flickr/Creative Commons

Superstar Matildas captain Sam Kerr has ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in a devastating blow for our national team ahead of the Olympics.

Our all-time leading goalscorer suffered the injury during a training camp with her English club Chelsea, which she also plays for.

Last year, Sam battled a calf injury that knocked her out of Matildas matches at the Women’s World Cup in Australia.

Now the soccer superstar faces months-long rehabilitation after the ACL injury. Unfortunately, the recovery time will almost certainly sideline her at this year’s Paris Olympic Games.

Next month, the Matildas must win their all-important matches against Uzbekistan in order to qualify for the Games. They’ll now have to do that without Sam.

Her club Chelsea said Sam “will be assessed by a specialist in the coming days and then begin her rehabilitation with the medical team”.

‘Here with you every single step’

Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson said Sam’s injury was an “incredible loss” for the national side.

“Considering how hard Sam has worked over the past six months to return to play, this news is a devastating blow for everyone,” he said.

“With her ability to lead by example, Sam’s guidance and influence on the team is significant and, as a result, this will be an incredible loss for the national team.

“Our focus now is on ensuring she has all the support she wants and needs to navigate recovery and rehab.”

Sam’s “gutted” Matildas teammates, including Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord, posted messages of support for their captain after the bad news.

Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

