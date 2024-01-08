Sam Kerr suffers serious injury just months before Olympics

Superstar Matildas captain Sam Kerr has ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in a devastating blow for our national team ahead of the Olympics.

Our all-time leading goalscorer suffered the injury during a training camp with her English club Chelsea, which she also plays for.

Last year, Sam battled a calf injury that knocked her out of Matildas matches at the Women’s World Cup in Australia.

Now the soccer superstar faces months-long rehabilitation after the ACL injury. Unfortunately, the recovery time will almost certainly sideline her at this year’s Paris Olympic Games.

Next month, the Matildas must win their all-important matches against Uzbekistan in order to qualify for the Games. They’ll now have to do that without Sam.

Her club Chelsea said Sam “will be assessed by a specialist in the coming days and then begin her rehabilitation with the medical team”.

‘Here with you every single step’

Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson said Sam’s injury was an “incredible loss” for the national side.

“Considering how hard Sam has worked over the past six months to return to play, this news is a devastating blow for everyone,” he said.

“With her ability to lead by example, Sam’s guidance and influence on the team is significant and, as a result, this will be an incredible loss for the national team.

“Our focus now is on ensuring she has all the support she wants and needs to navigate recovery and rehab.”

Sam’s “gutted” Matildas teammates, including Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord, posted messages of support for their captain after the bad news.

Our captain, @samkerr1 will be on the sidelines for an extended period after suffering a ruptured ACL. We're all behind you as you start your road to recovery, Sam 🫶 — CommBank Matildas (@TheMatildas) January 7, 2024

Chelsea Football Club can confirm striker Sam Kerr has sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during our warm weather training camp in Morocco. — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) January 7, 2024

No words 💔 Here with you every single step @samkerr1 ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/t8vQuLdaQl — Steph Catley (@stephcatley) January 7, 2024

Absolutely gutted for you my friend 💔 we’ve got you ❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/Xa9NStNVN2 — Caitlin Foord (@CaitlinFoord) January 7, 2024

Keep your head up, @SamKerr1. We’re all with you. 💙 pic.twitter.com/m4m2U3K0Rc — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) January 7, 2024

Read also:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.