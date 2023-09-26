Sam Kerr shows off gold ring in photos with partner Kristie

Sam Kerr has showed off a gold ring on her wedding finger in new Instagram photos, all but confirming her engagement to partner Kristie Mewis.

Fans flooded the comments with congratulations at the soccer power couple’s “soft engagement launch”.

The Matildas captain posted the photo (below), taken in the mirrored wall of the lift, of the gold band on her wedding finger on her left hand.

Sam wrote the simple caption “September people x” with a carousel of other photos. Kristie commented, “ily x”.

Two of the new photos showed a huge rock on girlfriend Kristie Mewis’ wedding finger.

The lesbian couple still haven’t made an official announcement.

But rumours and speculation have been flying ever since Kristie’s ring was revealed in an otherwise routine promo video for a soccer video game last week.

Now, one fan has declared, “THIS IS GOING TO BE THE AUSTRALIAN ROYAL WEDDING,” while another asked “So where’s the proposal video?”

“Do I respect the soft launch? Yes. Do I want a big gushy post? Also yes,” someone else wrote.

Agreed.

Like her partner Sam, Kristie Mewis is also a pro soccer player. She plays for Gotham FC in New Jersey.

Sam Kerr met Kristie while they both played for competing clubs in the US league in 2019.

At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, after America knocked Australia out of the semi-finals, the two soccer players were photographed embracing on the field together.

A week later, the couple went public with their relationship on Instagram.

The couple celebrated Sam’s 30th birthday this month after the blockbuster FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis explained in a January interview that they’re “not private people”.

“I like sharing my story. I like sharing who I am outside of football,” Sam told UK publication Gaffer.

The couple also spoke about the intense demands of their at-times long-distance relationship.

“I think the thing that keeps us going is that we can see an endpoint [to pro soccer],” she explained.

“We both just want each other to do so well in our careers.

“I don’t think you could be in a long-distance relationship with someone who didn’t get the sport.”

Kristie also added she hoped being an “out and proud” couple would help others feel comfortable about themselves.

“I think just being out and being two girls in love, I think if we can change one or two people’s lives, and the way that they feel about each other and how comfortable they feel, then that means a lot to me,” she told Gaffer.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.