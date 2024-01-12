Sam Kerr shares hospital photo before her knee surgery

Matildas superstar Sam Kerr shared a photo from hospital before going into surgery for the injury that’s crushed her Olympic hopes.

The Matildas captain won’t make this year’s Paris Olympic Games after she ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her knee at at training camp with her UK club Chelsea last week.

The striker is having surgery after the serious – but not career-ending – injury and shared a pre-surgery photo to Instagram.

“Still gotta wear fresh sneakers in the hospital,” Sam wrote on her Stories.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes confirmed Sam had undergone the surgery.

“Gutted for her, gutted for the team,” she told Sky Sports.

“These injuries happen in football, Sam knows that. I think the important thing is we are here to support her.

“The recovery, the rehab begins today.

“Today’s about letting her know she’s with her Chelsea family and we’ll look after her.”

The Chelsea club manager revealed how the injury had happened during Chelsea’s warm-weather training in Morocco.

“Doing a football action she does every day – turning and shooting. Something every simple and innocuous,” she said.

Last year, Sam battled a calf injury that knocked her out of some of the Matildas’ matches at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia.

In February, the Matildas must win their all-important matches against Uzbekistan in order to qualify for the Games. They’ll now have to do that without Sam.

Sam’s “gutted” Matildas teammates, including Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord, posted messages of support for their captain after Sam’s injury.

