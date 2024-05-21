Sport

Sam Kerr officially ruled out of Paris Olympic Games

Sam Kerr on the field in her Matildas kit
Image: AusChi3/Flickr/Creative Commons

Sam Kerr has officially been ruled out of the 2024 Paris Olympics, five months after her devastating knee injury put the Matildas superstar’s Olympic hopes in doubt.

Football Australia has confirmed Sam is out of the national soccer team’s squad for the Games.

Sam suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in January.

Following surgery and rehab since then, the Matildas left the door open to the 30-year-old making an unlikely comeback in time for the Games.

But it wasn’t to be. Football Australia said Sam would stay on the sidelines and continue her rehab with her club.

Even without the Olympics, Sam has had a huge two years.

Following the Women’s World Cup in Australia, she became a household name and turned 30 last year. Sam also proposed to her pro soccer girlfriend Kristie Mewis.

The Australian athlete, who also plays for Chelsea in the English Women’s Super League, was also charged earlier this year with aggravated racial harassment of a police officer in the UK.

Since Sam was charged, accounts of what she said during the alleged incident 12 months earlier have varied.

Sam Kerr has ultimately denied the charges, and the matter will go to trial next year.

Meanwhile, fellow Matildas star Katrina Gorry, who’s recovering from an ankle injury, got some slightly better news ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Football Australia said she would “most likely” be available for Olympic selection.

The Paris Olympics begin on July 26.

Last week Football Australia announced it had won hosting rights for the 2026 edition of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, in huge news for footy fans.

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

