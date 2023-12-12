Sam Kerr is officially the most Googled Aussie in 2023

Matildas captain Sam Kerr is the most-searched Australian on Google in 2023, according to the search engine’s annual Year in Search rankings.

The 30-year-old striker, who also plays for Chelsea in the English Women’s Super League, became a household name after her and the Matildas big year on and off the field.

She led the Matildas to their best-ever finish at the Women’s World Cup in July. The Matildas claimed the bronze medal after defeating Sweden.

Now Google has announced that, from January 1 to November 27, Sam Kerr was the most-searched Aussie on Google.

The Matildas as a team were the third most-searched sports topic in Australia, behind the AFL and the NRL, and ahead of the Ashes and the Australian Open.

And the top “how to” query Australians asked Google was “how to watch the Women’s World Cup” as the tournament gripped the country.

Matilda forward Mary Fowler also made the top 10 list, just behind Sam. Mary scored four goals at the World Cup, including a hat-trick against China in the group stage.

Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis are the lesbian Harry and Meghan

Earlier this year, Sam Kerr confirmed her engagement to American soccer star Kristie Mewis. Kristie plays for Gotham FC in the National Women’s Soccer League and the US women’s national team.

The couple, who met on social media over the pandemic, went public with their relationship at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where they faced each other in the bronze medal match.

After the US won 4-3, Mewis consoled Kerr with a hug that sparked romance rumours among fans.

They later shared photos of their wedding proposal, which took place on September 1, 2023, just days after Sam’s 30th birthday and two weeks after the World Cup.

Sam posted a picture of her on one knee, holding a ring box, with the caption “September 1st, 2023”. Kristie shared the same photo, with the caption “Yes”.

The pair have been dubbed as “soccer’s golden couple”. Fans have dubbed their upcoming marriage the lesbian Royal Wedding.

Kerr jokingly agreed in a recent interview with Esquire, saying, “Yeah, it’s Harry and Meghan, and us.”

