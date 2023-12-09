Sam Kerr, Esquire Australia December cover story

Sam Kerr graces the cover of the Esquire Australia December edition in a stunning photo by James Anastasi. And there’s more pics and an interview with Hayley Cambell inside.

Hayley Campbell writes in December Esquire that “everyone knows who Sam Kerr is.”

Even people who never watched a football game in their life before the 2023 Women’s World Cup know who Sam is, Hayley correctly assesses.

Sam herself tells Hayley that she and the other Matildas could feel the public’s change in attitude toward the game during the World Cup.

“The girls and I were laughing because you could tell that the longer the World Cup went on, the more the Australian public actually understood the rules of football rather than just cheering for the team because they love us. We would do a bad pass and they’d get angry at us, or when it was offside, they’d be screaming—it was a nice experience to see the country change like that during a month of football.”

Sam and Kristie

Sam Kerr’s fiancée Kristie Mewis accompanied her to the Esquire photoshoot.

ON THE VERY DAY that the pair announced their engagement.

Sam is a great Australian, a great sportsperson, and an incredible role model for young women. Read more at Esquire.

Too much Sam is never enough? Then read on…

