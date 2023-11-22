Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis share proposal photos

Sam Kerr has taken to Instagram with photos showing the moment she proposed to long-term girlfriend Kristie Mewis.

Speculation around the couple’s engagement first started in September when fans spotted Kristie wearing an engagement ring.

But it wasn’t until November 9 that Kristie revealed the news officially in an interview.

“[She’s] my biggest supporter, always listening to me nag and complain, all of my crazy antics,” she said.

Now Sam and Kristie have shared the photos of the beautiful moment of her down on one knee with the caption, “September 1st, 2023.”

This confirms the date of the couple’s engagement to about two weeks after the Matildas’ World Cup campaign ended in the third-place playoff against Sweden. It was also just days after Sam’s 30th birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Kerr (@samanthakerr20)

The post has received an outpouring of celebration from fans, friends and big names in world sport. Teammates Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord were quick to give their congratulations.

Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold commented, “Here they are. Love you guys x”.

“Congratulations,” wrote Australian cricketer David Warner.

Sam and Kristie went public with their relationship in 2021 after the Tokyo Olympics. The pair sparked romance rumours after their teams played against each other in the women’s semi-finals.

After the US won against Australia, we saw the iconic moment where Kristie sat down and consoled Sam on the field.

Read More: