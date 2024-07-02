Music

Saltburn soundtrack vinyl is filled with cloudy bathwater

Images: Bad World, Prime Video

The Saltburn soundtrack is getting a limited edition vinyl filled with Jacob Elordi’s character’s bathwater, in a tribute to one of the infamous scenes in the 2023 film.

Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn was a global hit late last year. The film stars Barry Keoghan as Oliver Quick, a uni scholarship student who befriends Jacob Elordi’s wealthy aristocrat Felix Catton at Oxford University.

Felix invites Oliver to spend the summer at his family’s lavish estate Saltburn. Things get wild as the pair share a very complicated relationship.

Saltburn‘s soundtrack is chock-a-block with 00’s bangers. Record label Bad World recently announced some physical releases of the soundtrack on vinyl.

And one of their limited edition translucent vinyls pays tribute to the bathtub scene by being filled with cloudy “bathwater”.

See the vinyl in action below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bad World (@real.badworld)

Murder on the Dancefloor goes viral after Saltburn

The ~bathtub scene~ was just one of the infamous scenes in Saltburn, which is streaming on Prime Video.

The film’s big finale also gave British pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder on the Dancefloor a huge resurgence after its use in the finale.

Saltburn producer Margot Robbie said that the film’s key scenes “didn’t feel that shocking” when she read Emerald Fennell’s script.

Margot told Variety, “Emerald immerses you into a world so quickly. She’s so masterful at tone and plot.

“She gets you into it so quickly — you’re just immediately like, ‘I’m in this world.’”

“So by the time you get to something like the bathtub scene, she’s primed you for it. She’s got you.

“You’re, like, picking at a scab; you’re like, ‘I can’t help myself.’ Or like popping a pimple: ‘I know I shouldn’t squeeze but I’m gonna.’”

Saltburn is streaming in Australia on Prime Video.

