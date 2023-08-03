Saltburn: Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi to star in ‘explicit’ gay thriller

Starring Jacob Elordi, Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike, Saltburn is set to be one of the biggest films of the summer.

The film is the second from director Emerald Fennell who received acclaim for her directorial debut in 2020’s Promising Young Woman.

While much of the film is still under wraps, Saltburn will centre around Oliver Quick (played by Oscar-nominated Keoghan) who becomes obsessed with fellow university student Felix Catton (Elordi).

As reported by IndieWire, the film is set in the early 2000s and takes place at Oxford University.

The thriller has been described as “a wicked tale of privilege and desire”.

Saltburn to feature ‘nudity, explicit scenes’

Oliver (Keoghan) is described as a Liverpudlian student who becomes sucked into the orbit of the aristocratic Felix (Elordi). As Quick’s obsession develops, he is invited to Catton’s sprawling estate, Saltburn, for an unforgettable summer.

According to an anonymous source, Saltburn is set to be steamy, with a “lot of nudity and explicit scenes”.

However, the source warned that the film may prove controversial.

“Emerald is 2/2 for controversial endings,” they added.

“Not everyone will be happy, I fear.”