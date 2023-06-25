Sad new details of Saudi sisters’ deaths in Sydney apartment

The two Saudi Arabian sisters found dead in Sydney unit died in a suspected suicide pact after they were cut off by family and feared for their lives, NSW Police believe.

Grim new details of the final months before the sad deaths of Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24 and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, last year have emerged.

The two sisters were found dead on separate beds inside their Canterbury unit in June last year. The women had been dead for more than a month, but there were no signs of forced entry or any injuries.

NSW Police “strongly believe” Asra and Amaal died in a suicide pact after falling out with their “well-connected” family in Saudi Arabia, the Daily Telegraph reported.

The new details are contained in a police report recently handed to the NSW coroner.

The Saudi sisters fled their homeland for Australia in 2017 with $5,000 in savings. But they also received financial support from relatives.

But police believe the cash suddenly dried up in February. After that, the sisters remained holed up in their apartment.

A source told the Telegraph, “There was a stream of money coming to them from their [family] that stopped in February.

“We don’t know why it stopped. But it seems there had been some sort of a fall out with their family overseas.

“After that, they cut off communications with everybody.”

Saudi sisters had sought asylum in Australia

By April, the Saudi sisters were behind on their rent. Before their deaths, the pair applied for protection visas seeking asylum.

Asra claimed to be an atheist on the applications while Amaal said she was a lesbian, The Australian reported last year.

Same-sex relationships and atheism are both forbidden in Saudi Arabia, which strictly adheres to Islamic law.

One of the woman also claimed she was escaping an arranged marriage.

But both women had reportedly been told their applications were initially rejected, due to a lack of evidence.

A Sydney woman told police the sisters attended a girls-only queer event in January 2022, just months before their deaths.

At the event, the sisters spoke to her about the persecution they feared in their home country.

Police found no evidence a private investigator was following the girls as they had told friends, the Telegraph reported.

But police believe the sisters feared the dangers of returning to Saudi Arabia and instead, tragically died by suicide.

“It looks like it is probably a suicide pact. They have taken a pill or something and just had enough for themselves,” a source said.

“Because there were no traces of chemicals or anything found in the unit, or anyone else entering.

“Whatever they ingested was out of their system by two months later.”

Asra and Amaal’s bodies were repatriated to their family in Saudi Arabia last August.

The deaths are before the coroner. A NSW Police source told the Telegraph, “We are not looking to charge anyone over their deaths”.

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.