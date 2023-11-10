Sad homophobes are targeting Wynnum’s first Bay Pride

Supporters have rallied around the inaugural Bay Pride event at Wynnum on Brisbane’s bayside after it was targeted by homophobic locals who want it shut down.

The Wynnum Fringe festival is returning for its fourth year next week. The festival attracts thousands to arts and cultural events across Wynnum and Manly, half an hour from Brisbane.

This year, the festival’s second week is dedicated to a “Pride” theme. The big inaugural LGBTQIA+ celebration Bay Pride on Sunday, November 26.

That day, all are invited to dress in bright colours and join the Pride March. It will travel from the Wynnum Jetty to George Clayton Park from noon.

That afternoon, Bay Pride is taking over the park, with stalls, markets and free entertainment all day on the Outdoor Stage.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under stars Gabriella Labucci, Faux Fur and Ivory Glaze (pictured top) are all performing.

Homophobes target Bay Pride’s march in Wynnum

But the new Bay Pride event has been targeted by some locals who want the march cancelled.

Wynnum Fringe director Tom Oliver said he was very frustrated by the opponents of the family-friendly event.

He said they’d falsely described the family-friendly Pride March as a “sexualised Mardi Gras event in a space for children”.

The opponents have called for a festival boycott and even contacted the festival’s advertisers pressuring them to withdraw support.

It’s understood a protest is also planned alongside the Pride March on the day of the event.

“It’s frustrating that in 2023 we are still having this conversation,” Tom Oliver told Quest News.

“I assured them it’s a family-friendly event.

“We have so many LGBTQIA+ couples and families in the bayside and Brisbane. The bayside deserves its own pride event.

“It’s just about showing pride in who you are. [Bay Pride] celebrates love, kindness and every colour of the rainbow.”

‘Do not stand for this bullying’

Tom Oliver pointed out Wynnum Fringe has hosted numerous queer artists and multiple drag events in the past.

“We have huge support for this event from the majority of the community already,” he said.

“It’s a really dated approach … I’ve asked them to give Bay Pride a chance before dismissing it but they just don’t want to let it go.”

Local state Labor MP Joan Pease also condemned the homophobic and transphobic backlash.

She said she was “shocked and saddened” by the efforts to shut down the march. She said she and other local leaders support the event “100 per cent” and urged locals to support it too.

“Wynnum Fringe is an event that has injected over $2 million into our community. It’s entertaining, it is inclusive and thrives on diversity,” she said.

“Homophobic and transphobic beliefs are not representative of our kind, caring and inclusive community.

“Do not stand for this bullying, out-of-step mentality.”

Wynnum Fringe runs from November 15 to December 3. Bay Pride starts at 10am on November 26.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.