RWNJ own goal: Welcome to Sex a bestseller

In a spectacular own goal, RWNJs who tried to cancel Welcome to Sex by Yumi Stynes and Dr Melissa Kang have turned the book into a best seller.

Mob rule

This week the village idiots again thronged city streets with their flaming torches and pitchforks. Not over a drag show this time but about a sex education book for teenagers. Multiple incidents of abuse directed at staff prompted Big W to remove the book from the shelves and restrict sales to online.

Mob rule has come to Australia. Forget the rule of law. RWNJs trample all over that as they follow in the footsteps of Spanish Inquisitors, Nazi book burners, Iranian morality police and Taliban thugs. We witness venues intimidated into cancelling legal drag events and stores into withdrawing legal publications from sale.

Welcome to Sex

Welcome to Sex is the latest in a series from Yumi Stynes and Dr Melissa Kang. It follows Welcome to Your Period, Welcome to Consent and Welcome to Your Boobs.

The authors describe the book as an “age-appropriate introductory guide to sex and sexuality for teens of all genders.”

Former Dolly Doctor Melissa Kang answered thousands of letters during her 23 years writing for the Australian teen magazine. Welcome to Sex, therefore, answers the questions kids themselves ask.

Pornography

As many point out online, leave those questions unanswered and kids will look for information elsewhere. But searches for sex information online inevitably lead to pornography.

Giselle Woodley of Edith Cowan University summed up the problem with that at WAToday.

“Pornography acts as a source of sexual information with unsafe sexual practices, lack of contraceptives or consent, and an increase in aggressive sexual acts.”

Yumi Stynes told the Sydney Morning Herald the backlash surprised her.

“We really have a lot of credentials. We’ve got an army of professors, who fact-checked and contributed to the book. So for people to try and shame us or make us feel like we haven’t done the work, it’s just really misguided. It does make me think that they’re taking a leaf out of the book of Trumpism and fearmongering there.”

As Senator Larissa Waters tweeted: “The misguided and dangerous ideology being spouted in opposition to a book – co-written by an actual expert in this field – denies kids the age-appropriate information that will help to keep them safe and respected.”

The misguided and dangerous ideology being spouted in opposition to a book – co-written by an actual expert in this field – denies kids the age-appropriate information that will help to keep them safe and respected. — Larissa Waters (@larissawaters) July 18, 2023

Bestseller

But in good news, the RWNJ campaign proved a spectacular own goal. As a result of the publicity, local bricks and mortar shops are selling out of Welcome to Sex and the book has topped Amazon’s bestseller list.

More losses for RWNJs:

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.