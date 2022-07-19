Russia’s #1 tennis player: I’m gay – F_ck everyone else

Russia’s number 1 women’s tennis player Daria Kasatkina came out as a lesbian this morning. She told vlogger Vitya Kravchenko, ‘Living in the closet is impossible’, defiantly adding ‘F_ck everyone else’.

Daria Kasatkina also uploaded a photo of herself and Russian Olympic figure skater Natalia Zabiiako to Instagram, confirming their relationship.

The newly-out sportsperson is Russia’s #1 women’s player and the world’s #12. She said on the vlog that living in peace with yourself is all that matters.

“Living in the closet is impossible.

“Not for the long run, no. It is too hard. It is pointless, you will be completely focused on that until you choose to come out. Of course, it is up to you to decide how to do it and how much you tell.

“Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters, and f_ck everyone else.”

Can never hold hands with girlfriend

Daria said that as things stood in Russia, she could never hold hands with her girlfriend in public. She also said she may not be able to return home after coming out. Under Vladimir Putin, same-sex relationships remain taboo in Russia while the ‘gay propaganda’ law prohibits ‘promotion’ of same-sex relationships.

“So many subjects are taboo in Russia, some of them more important than ours, it’s no surprise. This notion of someone wanting to be gay or becoming one is ridiculous. I think there is nothing easier in this world than being straight.

“Seriously, if there is a choice, no one would choose being gay. Why make your life harder, especially in Russia? What’s the point?

“It is important to talk about these things. It is important for young people who have a hard time with society and need support.

“I believe it is important that influential people from sports, or any other sphere really, talk about it. It helps.”

Nadya Karpova

Daria Kasatkina said she was inspired by Russian football star Nadya Karpova, who came out as a lesbian earlier this year.

“My respects to Nadya Karpova. I was happy for her, but also other people, especially girls who needed to know that.

“It has empowered them for sure, supported them.

“Not only did Nadya help herself by coming out and get this burden off her chest, she has also helped others.”

