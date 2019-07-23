Russian LGBTIQ activist found stabbed to death

A prominent Russian LGBTIQ rights activist was found stabbed to death last weekend after receiving threats on her life.

Police found the body of activist Yelena Grigoriyeva (pictured) in St. Petersburg at the weekend. Authorities found the 41-year-old with multiple stab wounds to her back and face and signs of strangulation near her home.

Advertisements

Writing on Facebook, fellow activist Dinar Idrisov described Grigoryeva as “an activist of democratic, anti-war and LGBT movements.”

He didn’t know if her killing was related to her activism but “she had recently fallen victim to violence and had often been threatened with murder.”

Idrisov said Grigoryeva “filed complaints to the police regarding the violence and the threats, but there was no reaction.”

“Every person has the right to life, and the Russian state must guarantee that right to life,” Idrisov wrote.

“To all our mutal friends and friends of Elena Grigoryeva, I am sincerely sorry.”

Yelena Grigoryeva was a member of the St. Petersburg-based Alliance of Heterosexuals and LGBT People for Equal Rights, local media reported.

Activist’s name appeared on ‘gay hunt’ website

Other activists alleged the Russian LGBTIQ activist’s name had appeared on a recently-blocked hate website listing LGBTIQ people and supporters.

The vile website, themed after the Saw franchise of horror films, encouraged vigilantes to hunt and torture those listed. Authorities took the website down last week.

But the Russian LGBT Network said despite media attention, law enforcement agencies had “still not done anything to find the creators of this ‘game’ and bring them to justice.”

Russian authorities use the country’s homophobic “gay propaganda” law to oppress the country’s LGBTIQ community. The law bans people from exposing minors to “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relationships”.

Human rights groups say the law has caused an increase in homophobic vigilantism in the country.

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.