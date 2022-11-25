Russia is a step closer to completely banning what it calls “LGBTQ+ propaganda” from public life after the parliament passed a horrifying new law.

The bill widens Russia’s homophobia 2013 law banning “propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations” for minors. Authorities used the law to detain gay rights activists.

Now the parliament approved the new law banning any act promoting what Russia calls “non-traditional sexual relations,” whether in film, online, advertising or in public.

Under the new law, individuals can be fined up to 400,000 roubles ($AU9,750) and organisations 5m roubles ($AU121,800). Foreigners would face up to 15 days’ arrest and expulsion from Russia.

The new still needs the approval of the upper house of parliament and the signature of President Vladimir Putin.

Human rights groups say the bill is vaguely worded and authorities will use it to censor any and all queer expression.

Russian LGBT Network’s Igor Kochetkov told the Guardian the legislation is “absurd” and part of a “broader attack on anything the government deems ‘western and progressive’”.

“Officials don’t explain what they mean under ‘LGBT propaganda,’” Kochetkov said.

“At this point, it’s hard to know how this will affect the community. But the situation of the LGBTQ+ community was already very dire before this bill.”

Russia human rights groups bracing for ‘tsunami’ of attacks

Kseniya Mikhailova of the LGBTQ+ support group Vykhod (Russian for “Coming Out”) told Reuters adult gay venues would probably still operate in private.

But she said the community was now bracing for a “tsunami” of attacks on the community because the law effectively declares “the state is not against violence towards LGBT people”.

Ahead of the parliamentary vote, MPs in Russia were already making their intentions clear.

In July, Russia’s Parliamentary Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin declared, “Attempts to impose alien values on our society have failed.”

Last month, State Duma Information Committee chairman Alexander Khinshtein described kid’s TV favourite Peppa Pig as a “tool of war” after it featured two lesbian mums.

“The war is not only on the battlefield,” he said.

“It is also in the smartphones of our children, in cartoons and films.

“Our enemy really holds the propaganda of sodomy as the core of its influence.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.