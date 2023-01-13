Russia edited all the gay out of The White Lotus and it’s a mess

A streaming service in Russia has butchered Jennifer Coolidge’s Golden Globe-winning “These gays, they’re trying to murder me” line from The White Lotus.

In the last episode of the HBO drama’s second season, Coolidge’s Tanya is stuck on a yacht with her gay friends when she realises she’s in danger.

“Please, these gays, they’re trying to murder me!” Tanya begs the yacht’s captain in the line that became an instant meme.

But Russia’s Meduza reports that because of the country’s homophobic law banning “gay propaganda,” streaming service Amediateka replaced the word “gays” with “men”.

In the edited version, the boat driver also now responds with, “We’re all men here”.

pic.twitter.com/Jyu9sAgAAX — out of context the white lotus (@oocwhitelotus) December 12, 2022

Another scene featuring Jack’s butt has been badly edited so he’s covered by a sheet.

After Putin signed the latest LGBT propaganda law in Russia, the Amediateka streaming service made some changes to the White Lotus. They cut out the gay sex scene, replaced the word “gay” with “men,” and photoshopped some picturesque moments. I just cannot. pic.twitter.com/H9Ngk0EyPn — Simon PhD in Thicc Glutes (@realsimonsz) December 14, 2022

Tanya’s discovery of Quentin having sex with his “nephew” Jack is also snipped out, removing one of the season’s most shocking plot twists.

Then the conversation between Tanya and her assistant Portia about the incestuous sexual display was also watered down.

In the Russian version, Tanya tells Portia that the pair were “doing some kind of game”, rather than, you know, shagging.

Further, Russia also cut scenes with lesbian character Valentina and Mia, the sex worker who helps her, were also edited.

Russia bans so-called ‘gay propaganda’ from all media

In December, Russian president Vladimir Putin signed the hateful new law banning “LGBTQ+ propaganda” in Russian media.

Under the government order, Russia’s federal media regulator Roskomnadzor can take action against any media portraying LGBTQ+ identities.

Meanwhile this week, Jennifer Coolidge was recognised at the Golden Globes for her work on The White Lotus.

Jennifer won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series category. She took the stage and gave a moving acceptance speech.

“I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person. But what happened is they get sort of fizzled by life,” the actress admitted.

“You get older and think, ‘Oh, what the fuck is going to happen? And, [The White Lotus creator] Mike White, you have given me hope. You’ve given me a new beginning.

“You changed my life in a million different ways.”

Read more: The White Lotus star reveals special meaning behind lesbian storyline

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.