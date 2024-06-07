Music

Russell Tovey is a disco daddy in new Pet Shop Boys video

Pet Shop Boys with Russell Tovey on the music video set
Russell Tovey has reunited with All Of Us Strangers director Andrew Haigh for the music video of the Pet Shop Boys’ new single A new bohemia.

The new track is from the Pet Shop Boys’ latest album Nonetheless, which dropped in April.

In the music video, Russell Tovey skates around a roller-disco in the coastal town of Margate, a queer haven in the UK. Russell hooks up with Tracey Emin as Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe sing about the glory days.

The out British actor shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot to Instagram. Russell and Andrew Haigh worked together on Looking.

Andrew Haigh said of the project, “I’ve loved the Pet Shop Boys since the release of Please. I have every album and have seen them play live many times over the years.

“Getting to make a music video with them has been a dream come true.”

Neil and Chris said, “We had a lovely sunny day in Margate filming this video with Andrew Haigh.

“Thanks to Andrew and all concerned, in particular the many local residents who took part, including Russell Tovey and Tracey Emin.”

A new bohemia is the third single from the Pet Shops’ new album Nonetheless.

 

Lead single Loneliness was released in January, and the racy music video revisited both the struggle of coming out and the thrill of cruising.

Second single, Dancing Star, paid tribute to gay ballet legend Rudolf Nureyev.

The Pet Shop Boys have also teased the possibility of an upcoming Australian tour, their first in years.

