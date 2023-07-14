Entertainment

Rush of memes after Troye Sivan drops sexy music video

Jordan Hirst
Troye Sivan releases Rush music video
Image: Supplied, Twitter

Australian pop superstar Troye Sivan has released his new song and its music video, and people are Rush-ing to share memes.

Troye has been teasing the popper-inspired song Rush for weeks, and it’s finally out. The very sweaty, grindy and horny music video dropped overnight.

Rush is the first song off Troye’s new album Something to Give Each Other.

The Perth-born pop prince describes the record as a musical “celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love and friendship.”

Troye Sivan said Rush is “the feeling of kissing a sweaty stranger on a dancefloor, a two-hour date that turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer.

“Party after party, after party after after party. All of my experiences from a chapter where I feel confident, free and liberated.

“Independent, yet somehow the most connected to the music and community around me.”

People rushed to share their hot takes on Rush‘s length, sound and aesthetic.

Troye Sivan tells story behind new album cover

Troye Sivan also shared Something to Give Each Other, his third studio album, is out on October 13.

On Instagram, he shared the image that will be on the cover of the new record and on TikTok explained the photo.

“I don’t like the way that I look when I smile with my teeth,” Sivan said.

“I knew though that I wanted to smile on my album cover, but that scares the shit out of me.

“This album is about sex and partying, but it’s about so much more than that. It’s about real connection.

“It’s about a real moment of queer joy on the album cover.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan)

@troyesivanmy album Something To Give Each Other – Oct 13 !!!! 🫂

♬ original sound – Troye Sivan

Read next: Troye Sivan came out to Tom Ballard via a super cute email

