Rush of memes after Troye Sivan drops sexy music video

Australian pop superstar Troye Sivan has released his new song and its music video, and people are Rush-ing to share memes.

Troye has been teasing the popper-inspired song Rush for weeks, and it’s finally out. The very sweaty, grindy and horny music video dropped overnight.

Rush is the first song off Troye’s new album Something to Give Each Other.

The Perth-born pop prince describes the record as a musical “celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love and friendship.”

Troye Sivan said Rush is “the feeling of kissing a sweaty stranger on a dancefloor, a two-hour date that turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer.

“Party after party, after party after after party. All of my experiences from a chapter where I feel confident, free and liberated.

“Independent, yet somehow the most connected to the music and community around me.”

People rushed to share their hot takes on Rush‘s length, sound and aesthetic.

Not Rush being 2.5 min after 37 months of promo pic.twitter.com/yIQNtzGudJ — Finn Avocadorable 🥑 (@FinleyDyer9) July 13, 2023

Rush is a whole 2 minutes…..Troye sivan please be serious pic.twitter.com/FZkSVtULHy — 💫 (@heyjaeee) July 13, 2023

Troye Sivan’s new video just blocked me on Grindr — D✨ (@betbinch) July 13, 2023

rush music video had someone reach their breaking point today pic.twitter.com/1Qo1fvPw3b — david (@davidefinitely) July 13, 2023

I need RUSH (10 Minute Version) (Troye’s Version) @troyesivan — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) July 13, 2023

Just watched rush video pic.twitter.com/pCDcPmU2TI — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) July 13, 2023

the Rush MV casting call (thread 🧵 1/4) pic.twitter.com/46A8SrduiN — uncle gworl (@_uncle_gworl) July 13, 2023

the door to the Troye Sivan Sauna and Bathhouse pic.twitter.com/cQf2Z07CVj — Z (@xcxplosion) July 13, 2023

If you say poppers five times in the mirror this is what appears pic.twitter.com/AYOCyJCC57 — ML (@weekend3warrior) July 13, 2023

When Padam Padam & Rush play back to back at the clubs pic.twitter.com/lou9MGnt32 — 💫 (@heyjaeee) July 13, 2023

Troye Sivan tells story behind new album cover

Troye Sivan also shared Something to Give Each Other, his third studio album, is out on October 13.

On Instagram, he shared the image that will be on the cover of the new record and on TikTok explained the photo.

“I don’t like the way that I look when I smile with my teeth,” Sivan said.

“I knew though that I wanted to smile on my album cover, but that scares the shit out of me.

“This album is about sex and partying, but it’s about so much more than that. It’s about real connection.

“It’s about a real moment of queer joy on the album cover.”

